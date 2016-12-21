Windy day across Minnesota as winds g...

Windy day across Minnesota as winds gust over 60 mph

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The National Weather Service says winds will gust over 60 mph in southwestern Minnesota, while 50 mph gusts will be common over the rest of southern Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Gusts up to 66 mph were recorded overnight in Redwood Falls in southwestern Minnesota, and 50 mph in Bloomington in the Twin Cities area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
News Minn. Native American groups get $14.6M in grants (Aug '09) Jun '15 foundation rj 13
News Morgan Brand popcorn does not contain diacetyl (Oct '07) May '13 Maria K 2
News Joshua Dahmes (Nov '09) Oct '12 els 2
ethics, morals, & the human does _NOT_exsist here! (Mar '12) Mar '12 pridep 1
Review: Silhouette Day Spa (Jan '12) Jan '12 Christopher 1
News Copper Theft (Jun '08) Jan '12 Gregory 2
See all Redwood Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood Falls Forum Now

Redwood Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Redwood Falls, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,442 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,658

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC