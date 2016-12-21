A - Shistory of crime
Photo by Jody Isaackson Museum curator Patricia Lubeck gave a brief tour of the newspaper archives at the Redwood County Museum. The archives proved to be good research ground for her second historical novel, "Murder, Mystery and Mayhem In Minnesota."
