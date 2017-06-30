Woman dies inside clothes donation bin
A transient woman apparently suffocated to death while diving into a clothing donation bin in downtown Redwood City this week, according to police. The 55-year-old woman was found half way inside a donation bin near a downtown Bank of America parking lot just after 6 a.m. Thursday, June 29, according to Redwood City police.
