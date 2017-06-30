Shining a light on the Bay Area music scene
Though most rising high school seniors are staring at college applications this summer, Redwood City senior and music lover Sergio Calderon Jr. is taking a different track to pursue his future plans. The 16-year-old is testing his commitment to his passion for singing and performing as a contestant on ABC's television show "Boy Band," which is being filmed in the Los Angeles area this summer.
