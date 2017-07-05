San Mateo County to unveil first-ever...

San Mateo County to unveil first-ever a safe exchange zonea for online sellers, buyers

San Mateo County leaders are set Thursday to unveil what is believed to be the Bay Area's first county-backed "safe exchange zone" for online buyers and sellers. Comprised of two specially marked parking spaces at the Maple Street Correctional Center in Redwood City, the area will offer a more secure place to complete transactions - all within view of high-definition cameras that are monitored around the clock by jail personnel.

