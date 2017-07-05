San Mateo County to unveil first-ever a safe exchange zonea for online sellers, buyers
San Mateo County leaders are set Thursday to unveil what is believed to be the Bay Area's first county-backed "safe exchange zone" for online buyers and sellers. Comprised of two specially marked parking spaces at the Maple Street Correctional Center in Redwood City, the area will offer a more secure place to complete transactions - all within view of high-definition cameras that are monitored around the clock by jail personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salvador Reyes-Aguilar
|Jul 4
|Unkown?ðŸ˜˜
|1
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May '17
|ThatGirl
|18
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC