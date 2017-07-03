Reminder: Fourth of July fireworks are prohibited in Menlo Park
The Police Department reminds local residents and visitors that all forms of fireworks and gunfire are strictly prohibited in Menlo Park. This includes "safe & sane" fireworks as the potential for fires is extremely high due to hotter temperatures and dryness of grass and brush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InMenlo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May '17
|ThatGirl
|18
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC