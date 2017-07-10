Port, Cemex reach 10-year deal

Friday Jul 7 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

The Redwood City Port Commission approved a new 10-year-lease for Cemex Aggregates with an option to extend the lease for another decade on the 8.2 acres marine terminal on Hinman Road. Cemex Aggregates imports high-quality building materials from Canada, including sand and aggregates, used in Silicon Valley and Redwood City construction projects.

