Port, Cemex reach 10-year deal
The Redwood City Port Commission approved a new 10-year-lease for Cemex Aggregates with an option to extend the lease for another decade on the 8.2 acres marine terminal on Hinman Road. Cemex Aggregates imports high-quality building materials from Canada, including sand and aggregates, used in Silicon Valley and Redwood City construction projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|XTNLamMar
|1 hr
|Dildonica
|2
|San Mateo County to unveil first-ever a safe ex...
|Mon
|nita singler
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jul 9
|Quatar
|5
|Salvador Reyes-Aguilar
|Jul 4
|Unkown?ðŸ˜˜
|1
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May '17
|ThatGirl
|18
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC