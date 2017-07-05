Mayor boosts civic pride with award program
Mayor John Seybert launched a new awards program on June 29. Dubbed the Mayor's Beautification Awards, the program will publicly acknowledge property owners who "do an outstanding job of beautifying and improving their properties," according to a news release. "The Mayor's Beautification Awards began to encourage civic pride in our community," Seybert said in the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salvador Reyes-Aguilar
|Jul 4
|Unkown?ðŸ˜˜
|1
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May '17
|ThatGirl
|18
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC