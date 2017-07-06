M-A alumni perform on bluegrass show
The "Menlo-Atherton Bears Alumni Bluegrass Band" made up of banjoist Ryan Breen, guitarist Henry Warde, double bassist Kyle McCabe and mandolinist Andy O'Brien will perform Saturday, July 15, at Club Fox in Redwood City. Doors open at 8 p.m. with a 9 p.m. showtime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salvador Reyes-Aguilar
|Jul 4
|Unkown?ðŸ˜˜
|1
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May '17
|ThatGirl
|18
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC