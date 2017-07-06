M-A alumni perform on bluegrass show

The "Menlo-Atherton Bears Alumni Bluegrass Band" made up of banjoist Ryan Breen, guitarist Henry Warde, double bassist Kyle McCabe and mandolinist Andy O'Brien will perform Saturday, July 15, at Club Fox in Redwood City. Doors open at 8 p.m. with a 9 p.m. showtime.

