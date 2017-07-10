Long sentence for Half Moon Bay murder

A 21-year-old gangmember convicted of first-degree murder for the 2015 fatal shooting of a man at a house party in Half Moon Bay was sentenced to 53 years to life in prison Thursday, according to San Mateo County prosecutors. Abraham Ramirez Arroyo, of Redwood City, received the maximum sentence allowable under state law, and Judge Mark Forcum said that nothing less was deserved for the crime, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29, 2015.

