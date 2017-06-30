How Monte Vista Water District is helping customers monitor water use
MONTCLAIR >> Monte Vista Water District would like to help its customers use water more efficiently and to do that it is offering a free app -- in both English and Spanish -- that makes it easier for residents to track their usage. Dropcountr let's people know how much water they have used based on the most recent meter readings.
