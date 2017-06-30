Hipwaders to bring catchy tunes to Re...

Hipwaders to bring catchy tunes to Redwood City's Kidchella

Summer concert fun is also family-friendly at the fourth annual Kidchella, the children's rock concert series that riffs off the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the mega music fest in the desert. This chella, however, takes place over four Sundays in Redwood City's Courthouse Square and presents youth-appropriate live music performances .

