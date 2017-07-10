Caltrain may take private land
Those pushing Caltrain electrification toward fruition are looking to sweep up small swaths of privately-owned land along constrained areas of the corridor that officials contend is needed to modernize the regional rail system. The San Mateo County Transit District Board of Directors this week agreed to initiate eminent domain proceedings against nearly a dozen property owners in Redwood City and Belmont should negotiations over the land acquisitions stymie.
