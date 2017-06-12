This bat mitzvah girl raised $50,000 ...

This bat mitzvah girl raised $50,000 for Israel's foremost environmental school

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Times of Israel

Some b'nei mitzvah - Jewish young adults who are just coming of age - spend their gift money on comic books. Other forward-thinking youth might save it for college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Jun 19 Yelp the new Enron 95
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 15 Banger 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May '17 ThatGirl 18
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr '17 Hobo man 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Mateo County was issued at June 21 at 10:53AM PDT

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,646 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC