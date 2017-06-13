The victim and prosecutors wanted the defendant, Gustabo Rodriguez, to serve prison time.
A former teacher's aide who pleaded no contest last fall to oral copulation with a 15-year-old student will avoid prison time against the wishes of his victim and prosecutors. On Friday, Gustabo Rodriguez, 23, of Redwood City, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation on condition of two years in county jail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
