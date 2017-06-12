The Bigfoot SAGA Continues
REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Godfather of Bigfoot is on the road revisiting the wife of his former mentor for research and recollections to be included in his Biography, and following the Bigfoot Hi-way through Happy Camp to Willow Creek. Bluff Creek is one of the stops that the Bigfoot world is very familiar with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May '17
|ThatGirl
|18
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC