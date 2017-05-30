Teamsters Local 853 make history at First Transit
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Workers at First Transit, Inc. in Redwood City, California who are members of Teamsters Local 853, ratified a first contract on May 11. The contract, which covers Dispatchers and Supervisors, is the first of its kind for the Teamsters Union. 'Congratulations to all of our members who worked hard and fought for a strong contract at First Transit,' said Rome Aloise, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 853.
