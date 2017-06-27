School eyes refusing builder fee exem...

School eyes refusing builder fee exemption

A nonprofit affordable housing developer will not get the relief they seek in an attempt to avoid fees charged by the Redwood City Elementary School District, under a recommendation from the top school official. The Redwood City Elementary School District Board of Trustees will consider Wednesday, June 28, a proposal from St. Francis Center officials requesting an exemption from paying about $34,000 in school impact fees.

