School board majority defends sex ed process
On Tuesday night, three of five Palo Alto school board members stood by the district's selection of a new sexual education program, though they acknowledged what they said were some missteps in communication and transparency with parents during its implementation. Board President Terry Godfrey, Vice President Ken Dauber and member Jennifer DiBrienza agreed that the now-controversial Teen Talk curriculum , taught to seventh-graders this spring by Redwood City nonprofit Health Connected, is appropriate, legally compliant and useful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|12 hr
|Crooks
|4
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|May 20
|College of San Mateo
|1
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May 18
|ThatGirl
|18
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC