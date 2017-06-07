School board majority defends sex ed process

On Tuesday night, three of five Palo Alto school board members stood by the district's selection of a new sexual education program, though they acknowledged what they said were some missteps in communication and transparency with parents during its implementation. Board President Terry Godfrey, Vice President Ken Dauber and member Jennifer DiBrienza agreed that the now-controversial Teen Talk curriculum , taught to seventh-graders this spring by Redwood City nonprofit Health Connected, is appropriate, legally compliant and useful.

