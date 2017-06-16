Residents to protest against airport noise: Communities call for...
Peninsula residents frustrated by a lack of progress on mitigating the noise stemming from aircraft at San Carlos Airport are staging a protest Saturday. From 9 a.m. to noon, residents from communities affected by flight routes and training patterns emanating from the airport are expected to gather outside the airport's Surf Air terminal in protest of the increase in disruptive aircraft noise many say started when the small-aircraft, members-only airline began routing flights in and out of the airport in 2013.
