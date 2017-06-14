Redwood City sued over council term extension: Citizens group alleged ...

A citizens group filed a lawsuit with the California Supreme Court Monday challenging the Redwood City Council's Feb. 27 decision to extend current council terms and move upcoming elections to 2018 and 2020. Dubbed Citizens Upholding Democracy, the group is alleging the council's effort to comply with Senate Bill 415, a state law passed in 2015 aimed at increasing voter turnout by aligning city elections with state and federal elections in even years, was unconstitutional, and is requesting that its decision be voided and the November 2017 City Council election be reinstated.

