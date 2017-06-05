Redwood City settles sewer suit: Over...

Redwood City settles sewer suit: Overflows prompt conversation on city's wastewater plan

Strategies for decreasing the number of Redwood City's sanitary sewer overflows, developing an accurate reporting process and creating a plan for notifying residents when overflows occur are among the objectives clarified in a settlement agreement reached last month by city officials and the nonprofit California River Watch. Focused on protecting California waterways, the nonprofit sued the city last year for violating the federal Clean Water Act after publicly available data showed the city experienced an estimated 25 sanitary sewer overflows in a five-year period, resulting in more than 35,000 gallons of sewage reaching surface waters, said David Weinsoff, an independent attorney hired to represent the public interest group.

