Redwood City opting for restrictive pot rules
Redwood City officials opted to take a restrictive approach to local marijuana sales and outdoor personal marijuana cultivation as the city deciphers how its laws might intersect with Proposition 64, which legalized recreational use in California. Up for review at the council's Monday meeting were options available to cities to further regulate use, cultivation and sales of marijuana under the new state law.
