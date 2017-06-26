Redwood City El Camino Real Plan

Redwood City El Camino Real Plan

On June 7, Redwood City held another Citizens Advisory Group meeting on the El Camino Real Corridor Plan with a presentation from consultants. The CAG, staff, and consultants are coalescing around many of the final ideas for the plan, which includes protected bikeways on El Camino.

