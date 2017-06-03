Putting the past in perspective: Devices offer window into Redwood City 150 years ago
Gravel and dirt roads, horse-drawn wagons and wooden structures adorned with gables and other design elements emblematic of the mid-1800s create the scene visitors to Redwood City's downtown can view through two new virtual reality viewfinders in Courthouse Square. Part of the city's efforts to highlight its 150 years of history, the dark blue metal contraptions modeled after the binoculars typically set up at scenic lookouts offer viewers a glimpse of the buildings and vehicles that defined Redwood City streets when the city was founded in 1867.
