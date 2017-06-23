Peninsula Happenings, June 23: Music ...

Peninsula Happenings, June 23: Music festivals, tips for summer travel and a science award

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

If you have a passion for amateur radio and emergency communications, the American Radio Relay League's Field Day event will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Organizers say the annual emergency communications preparedness exercise is the largest amateur radio event in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Jun 19 Yelp the new Enron 95
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 15 Banger 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May '17 ThatGirl 18
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr '17 Hobo man 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,242 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC