Peninsula deals with heat

Peninsula deals with heat

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Whether they are taking a trip to the coast or heading to the mall for some air-conditioned relief, Peninsula residents are figuring out how to beat the heat this week as temperatures are set to rise above 100 degrees in certain parts of San Mateo County by Thursday. Though residents enjoyed a brief break from record-breaking temperatures early in the week, they got their first taste of the summer sizzle Sunday, when 97 degrees logged at San Francisco International Airport broke a record high of 88 degrees logged that same day in 1981, said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Mehle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Jun 19 Yelp the new Enron 95
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 15 Banger 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May '17 ThatGirl 18
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr '17 Hobo man 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,859 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC