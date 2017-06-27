Peninsula deals with heat

Whether they are taking a trip to the coast or heading to the mall for some air-conditioned relief, Peninsula residents are figuring out how to beat the heat this week as temperatures are set to rise above 100 degrees in certain parts of San Mateo County by Thursday. Though residents enjoyed a brief break from record-breaking temperatures early in the week, they got their first taste of the summer sizzle Sunday, when 97 degrees logged at San Francisco International Airport broke a record high of 88 degrees logged that same day in 1981, said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Mehle.

