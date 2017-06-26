Officials seek to stem Belmont Creek flooding
In an effort to curb flooding around Belmont Creek, a multi-jurisdictional group of agencies is teaming up to devise ways to redirect the flow of the waterway running through Belmont and parts of San Carlos and unincorporated San Mateo County. Though widening an underground pipe along Harbor Boulevard and restoring the creek bed on the portion of Belmont Creek that runs through Twin Pines Park are among the strategies public officials are considering to reduce flooding emanating from the creek, the group is taking a closer look at longer term solutions expected to mitigate creek overflows and restore the natural habitat the creek offers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May '17
|ThatGirl
|18
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC