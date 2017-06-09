Menlo Park city clerk poised to take ...

Menlo Park city clerk poised to take same job in Redwood City

For the better part of the past decade, Pam Aguilar has been the behind-the-scenes workhorse keeping Menlo Park goings-on running smoothly. She's organized agenda packets, overseen elections, reviewed commission reports, responded to public records requests and - perhaps most impressively - managed to stay awake, friendly and helpful after Menlo Park City Council deliberations conclude, often well past midnight.

