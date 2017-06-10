Meat-free burger brings former hippie staple to mainstream

Creating a veggie burger that tastes like beef has been a kind of holy grail for meatless food makers since bland-tasting grain patties first arrived in U.S. supermarket freezers during the 1980s, back when staples of health-conscious hippie menus began to work their way into the mainstream. With granola bars, soy milk and organic produce sold almost everywhere today, companies including Impossible Foods Inc. and Beyond Meat have developed vegetarian products that may be as close as anyone has come to mimicking real ground beef.

