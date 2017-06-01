Man sentenced to five years for cocaine sale materials, Kmart jewelry theft
An East Palo Alto man, who in January pleaded no contest to grand theft and having narcotics for sale with a previous drug sales conviction, was sentenced May 19 to five years of jail time. His sentence will be split between 30 months in the county jail and 30 months of mandatory supervision.
