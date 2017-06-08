Man accused of tampering with utility box pleads not guilty
An Oakland man pleaded not guilty to charges of felony vandalism and damaging a Redwood City utility box Wednesday after failing to appear in court the day before, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. A judge recalled a warrant for Alphonso Muhammad's arrest and $50,000 bail set after he failed to appear for Superior Court arraignment Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Wed
|Crooks
|4
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|May 20
|College of San Mateo
|1
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May 18
|ThatGirl
|18
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC