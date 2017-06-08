Man accused of tampering with utility...

Man accused of tampering with utility box pleads not guilty

An Oakland man pleaded not guilty to charges of felony vandalism and damaging a Redwood City utility box Wednesday after failing to appear in court the day before, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. A judge recalled a warrant for Alphonso Muhammad's arrest and $50,000 bail set after he failed to appear for Superior Court arraignment Tuesday.

