Man accused of fondling massage client in Millbrae

A masseuse was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery after fondling a woman inappropriately at a spa in Millbrae, officials said. The victim, a 40-year-old woman, was getting a massage at the Four Seasons Foot Spa at 106 Park Place about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday when the alleged battery occurred.

