Horgan: Joint Powers Board has a significant Caltrain role to play
If, sometime in the future, high-speed rail actually becomes a reality on the Peninsula, most of the real estate it would utilize belongs to the taxpayers of San Mateo County, Santa Clara County and San Francisco County. What is now the Caltrain route through Silicon Valley and its environs was acquired from the former Southern Pacific Railroad a generation ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Wed
|Chek99
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May '17
|ThatGirl
|18
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC