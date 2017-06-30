High-speed rail met with concerns in ...

High-speed rail met with concerns in San Carlos

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Officials representing the High-Speed Rail Authority got an earful from San Carlos residents and city officials on strategies they are considering to facilitate high-speed and commuter service along the Peninsula's stretch of Caltrain corridor. Questions from councilmembers and residents swirled about the demand for high-speed rail, how adjustments could affect existing infrastructure - particularly as a viaduct 50 feet above the current tracks is one proposal - and how plans are being communicated to residents in communities surrounding the tracks, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Jun 19 Yelp the new Enron 95
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 15 Banger 5
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May '17 ThatGirl 18
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr '17 Hobo man 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,199 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC