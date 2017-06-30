High-speed rail met with concerns in San Carlos
Officials representing the High-Speed Rail Authority got an earful from San Carlos residents and city officials on strategies they are considering to facilitate high-speed and commuter service along the Peninsula's stretch of Caltrain corridor. Questions from councilmembers and residents swirled about the demand for high-speed rail, how adjustments could affect existing infrastructure - particularly as a viaduct 50 feet above the current tracks is one proposal - and how plans are being communicated to residents in communities surrounding the tracks, among others.
