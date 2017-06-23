Fun, family and funk from a Fox: Purp...

Fun, family and funk from a Fox: Purple Fox and the Heebie Jeebies to ...

"Fun for the whole family" is a cliche often thrown around with little regard, but it offers both a practical and literal application in the case of children's band Purple Fox and the Heebie Jeebies. Band leader Josh Friedman said he is inspired to craft his original works during 20-minute walks to school alongside his 7-year-old son and then performs the songs to youthful crowds across the Peninsula with the help of his children and wife.

