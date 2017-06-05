Federal cuts target home affordability: County's housing experts...
Local housing experts have dire predictions for President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 budget cuts - it could make people homeless. The drastic, but somewhat anticipated, proposed $6.2 billion slash to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is expected to have widespread effects that will trickle down across the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|16 hr
|un agenda 21
|11
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|May 30
|LeMar
|3
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|May 20
|College of San Mateo
|1
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May 18
|ThatGirl
|18
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC