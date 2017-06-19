Family Recipe
Saucin is a tangy and healthful, locally produced barbecue sauce that's a labor of love for Matt Werle. He concocted the recipe while working up pork-shoulder tacos from the barbecue, his "dad place" in the Werle family home in Santa Rosa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May '17
|ThatGirl
|18
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC