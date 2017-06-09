Ex-teacher aide sentenced for molesti...

Ex-teacher aide sentenced for molesting Redwood City high school student

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A 23-year-old former high school teacher's aide was sentenced Friday to two years in county jail for sexually abusing a 15-year-old student and possessing child pornography, according to San Mateo County prosecutors. Gustabo Rodriguez of Redwood City, who pleaded no contest to two counts of oral copulation with a minor and one count of felony possession of child pornography, will also be placed on five years' supervised probation and must register as a sex offender, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 7 Crooks 4
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 22 Roscoe 7
Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired) May 20 College of San Mateo 1
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May 18 ThatGirl 18
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr '17 Hobo man 1
New years 95 Mar '17 Victor and adrian 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC