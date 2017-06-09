Ex-teacher aide sentenced for molesting Redwood City high school student
A 23-year-old former high school teacher's aide was sentenced Friday to two years in county jail for sexually abusing a 15-year-old student and possessing child pornography, according to San Mateo County prosecutors. Gustabo Rodriguez of Redwood City, who pleaded no contest to two counts of oral copulation with a minor and one count of felony possession of child pornography, will also be placed on five years' supervised probation and must register as a sex offender, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
