Engineering relief for Peninsula drivers: Leaders of three Bay...

Delivery robots, ferries and a carpool smartphone application are among the strategies local startups are devising to reduce the number of hours Peninsula drivers spend on the road. Leaders of three Bay Area-based companies shared their approaches to taking drivers off roads in cities across the Bay Area during the San Mateo County Economic Development Association's annual meeting Monday.

