Educational Theatre Association Announces Chief Relationship Officer
The Educational Theatre Association, home of the International Thespian Society, has announced that Hans Weichhart will join the Association in a new role as Chief Relationship Officer, charged with leading member, chapter, and business development for the Association. Weichhart is a highly accomplished executive with a history of building strategic relationships and organizational leadership.
