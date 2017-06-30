County property assessment reaches record high of $206B

The county's Property Assessment Roll increased year-over-year by $15 billion, or 7.9 percent, to a record high $206 billion in assessed value, setting a new milestone for the county and breaking the $200 billion barrier for the first time, according to Mark Church, San Mateo County assessor. "This is a major milestone, continuing to establish San Mateo County as a premier location in the state," said Church.

