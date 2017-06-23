County considering spending close to $1 million on airport noise issue
San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning, June 27, to consider spending close to $1 million over three years on items related to the San Carlos Airport and the noise complaints it has been receiving since Surf Air began using the airport in June 2013. On the agenda for the meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. at 400 County Center in Redwood City, is an authorization to: hire an airport communications specialist to work with the public and pilots; hire a contractor to investigate new air routes that would avoid residences; and hire a contractor who would automatically track flights using the airport.
