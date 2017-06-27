City responds to lawsuit on election shift: Redwood City term...

City responds to lawsuit on election ...

Legal representatives for Redwood City suggest a lawsuit filed with the California Supreme Court over its decision to extend council terms to comply with state law is without merit, while those who filed the suit say "an actual constitutional emergency is underway" and that the city's charter disallows it. The city provided its first response to the suit filed June 12 by Citizens Upholding Democracy and resident Kris Johnson.

