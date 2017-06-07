City clerk leaving for neighboring city
Pamela Aguilar's last day with Menlo Park is June 22. She's expected to begin her new job in Redwood City on July 10. Aguilar's last day with Menlo Park is June 22. She's expected to begin her new job in Redwood City on July 10, although the Redwood City City Council has not yet approved the hire. "This is definitely a career move, it's a really good opportunity to go to a larger organization," said McIntyre, adding that Redwood City recruited her.
