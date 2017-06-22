Charter school OK'd amid traffic, safety concerns: Redwood City...

Parking, traffic, safety and the loss of zones where industrial businesses can operate in Redwood City were among the concerns planning commissioners expressed as they approved plans for a new Rocketship elementary charter school at 860 Charter St. Tuesday. The commission voted 4-3 to approve the plans amidst a crowd of parents, students and community members touting demand for the school and owners of nearby businesses concerned about how safety and congestion in the area once the school opens.

