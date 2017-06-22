Charter school OK'd amid traffic, saf...

Charter school OK'd amid traffic, safety concerns: Redwood City...

Yesterday

Parking, traffic, safety and the loss of zones where industrial businesses can operate in Redwood City were among the concerns planning commissioners expressed as they approved plans for a new Rocketship elementary charter school at 860 Charter St. Tuesday. The commission voted 4-3 to approve the plans amidst a crowd of parents, students and community members touting demand for the school and owners of nearby businesses concerned about how safety and congestion in the area once the school opens.

