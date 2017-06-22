Charter school OK'd amid traffic, safety concerns: Redwood City...
Parking, traffic, safety and the loss of zones where industrial businesses can operate in Redwood City were among the concerns planning commissioners expressed as they approved plans for a new Rocketship elementary charter school at 860 Charter St. Tuesday. The commission voted 4-3 to approve the plans amidst a crowd of parents, students and community members touting demand for the school and owners of nearby businesses concerned about how safety and congestion in the area once the school opens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|12 hr
|MsAngelo
|2
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May '17
|ThatGirl
|18
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC