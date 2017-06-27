Celebratory trip home for Kenny Ortega: Hollywood producer to lead...
Also a director, choreographer and music producer, the Redwood City native has shaped performances on Michael Jackson's live performances, worked with big names such as Gene Kelly, Francis Ford Coppola and Barbra Streisand and more recently directed movies and scenes from the "High School Musical" film series. So it may not come as a surprise that the director of the parade scene many remember from the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" will be leading Redwood City's Fourth of July parade as this year's grand marshal.
