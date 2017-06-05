Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula C...

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula Celebrates the Grand Opening of Renovated High School Center

Thanks to investment by local developer Jay Paul the Center will now offer hundreds of meals and expanded enriching academic and extracurricular options )--The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula celebrated the opening of its newly renovated High School Center in Redwood City. To recognize the opening of the fully upgraded facility, the Club hosted an open house and a ceremony honoring the local Class of 2017 high school graduates who have participated in its programs.

