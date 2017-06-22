Bike Lane Gap in Menlo Park Bay Trail Route
Menlo Park plans to include just one five-foot wide bike lane on the south side of Haven Avenue, and no bike lane at all on the north side, where parallel parking will be removed. Photo: Andrew Boone On Tuesday evening the Menlo Park City Council approved the construction of a new streetscape for Haven Avenue that will bring wide sidewalks to the block nearest Marsh Road where there are none today - but also leave a gap in bike lanes at a key location along the popular San Francisco Bay Trail route.
