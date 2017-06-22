Bike Lane Gap in Menlo Park Bay Trail...

Bike Lane Gap in Menlo Park Bay Trail Route

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Menlo Park plans to include just one five-foot wide bike lane on the south side of Haven Avenue, and no bike lane at all on the north side, where parallel parking will be removed. Photo: Andrew Boone On Tuesday evening the Menlo Park City Council approved the construction of a new streetscape for Haven Avenue that will bring wide sidewalks to the block nearest Marsh Road where there are none today - but also leave a gap in bike lanes at a key location along the popular San Francisco Bay Trail route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees 16 hr MsAngelo 2
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Jun 19 Yelp the new Enron 95
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 15 Banger 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May '17 ThatGirl 18
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr '17 Hobo man 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,973,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC