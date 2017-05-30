Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. Announces New Production Contract

The Search For The Truth Throughout The United States - Featured On Fox Business News - New To The Street June 11th at 1 pm Eastern REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. has published an 8K to report the signing of a new production contract as well as a re-release of six existing productions. Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. and The Bosko Group will be working together to re-release and distribute six of the existing productions with new introductions narrated by Tom Biscardi himself.

